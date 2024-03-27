CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 4,925 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 2,537,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.