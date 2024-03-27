CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $263.18. 308,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,188. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.