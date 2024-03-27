Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 57,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $37.57.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

