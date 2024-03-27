Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 29th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.4 %
Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 42,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,187. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.93. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
