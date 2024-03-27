Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 0.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $17,169,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

TTWO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,921. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

