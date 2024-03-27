Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Demant A/S stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.
About Demant A/S
