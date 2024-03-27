Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 8.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $48,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

DFAS stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 752,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

