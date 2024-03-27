Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.72

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 68011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,866,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

