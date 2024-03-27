Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 5,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.07%.
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
