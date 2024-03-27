Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

EVT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 88,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,307. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

