Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 91.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the February 29th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

