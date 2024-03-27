Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ebara stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Ebara has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

