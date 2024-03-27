Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of Ebara stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Ebara has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $47.00.
About Ebara
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.