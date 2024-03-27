Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.35.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

