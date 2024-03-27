Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.35.
