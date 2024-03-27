Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

