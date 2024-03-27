Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.4% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,767,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 156,650 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 464,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

EPD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 4,167,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,527. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.