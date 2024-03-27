Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Trading Up 0.6%

Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.
Equity Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.28.
Equity Financial Company Profile
Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Financial
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.