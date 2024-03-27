ERC20 Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $176.44 million and approximately $39,220.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00014358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,451.15 or 0.99923094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00146357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1552566 USD and is down -20.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $8,415.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

