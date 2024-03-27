EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.34. 11,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.47.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EVE by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

