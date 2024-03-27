Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Sells $23,190.58 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $23,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 102,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 778,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 909.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.