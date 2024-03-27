Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

