Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $284.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.63), with a volume of 84454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.45).

Fintel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £297.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,587.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.47.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

