First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 0.3%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.24). Approximately 244,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 67,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.95 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,890.00 and a beta of 0.39.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

