First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.40

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 30568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,821,000 after buying an additional 154,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 258,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.