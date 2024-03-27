First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.40

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 30568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.