First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 313,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 122,393 shares.The stock last traded at $61.33 and had previously closed at $61.41.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

