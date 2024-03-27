First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.40

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 800958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

