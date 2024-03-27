First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.40

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 800958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
