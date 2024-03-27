First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,676,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 805,614 shares.The stock last traded at $43.61 and had previously closed at $43.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

