First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,676,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 805,614 shares.The stock last traded at $43.61 and had previously closed at $43.62.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
