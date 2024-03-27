FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,330. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

