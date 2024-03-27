FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. 2,595,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,780. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

