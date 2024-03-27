FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 3,024 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.30. 549,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,000. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

