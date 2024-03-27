FLC Capital Advisors Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.36. 1,067,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

