FLC Capital Advisors Sells 2,690 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. 263,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

