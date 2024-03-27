FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.54

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 1201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $587.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $6,210,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

