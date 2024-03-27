FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.54

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.52, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,210,000.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
