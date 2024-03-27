Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 1%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.96. 237,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 386,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

