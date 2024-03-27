Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 1,551,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,366,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 625,976 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 361,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.