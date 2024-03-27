Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GAQ stock remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,864. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

