Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,900,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,411,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 257,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,517,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 186,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134,742 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RYLD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 529,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

