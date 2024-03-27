Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.80 ($11.74) and last traded at €10.80 ($11.74). Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.70 ($11.63).

Grammer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

