Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,875,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6,298.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

