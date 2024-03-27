Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $15.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $613.53. 2,626,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,889. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

