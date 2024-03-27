Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.96. 3,294,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.38 and its 200 day moving average is $340.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

