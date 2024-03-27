GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 24,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 49,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.42.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
