GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 24,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 49,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.42.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenPower Motor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.