Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $5.98 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $255,975.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,818.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.17 or 0.00763644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00135268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.72 or 0.00198683 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00130954 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.