H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. 642,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.20.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

