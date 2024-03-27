High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 1,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Featured Stories

