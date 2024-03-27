Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 176 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. 1,574,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,919. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

