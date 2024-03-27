Hill Island Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,709 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,223. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.