Hill Island Financial LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned 5.12% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 363,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 325,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 59,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 170,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

