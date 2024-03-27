Hill Island Financial LLC Invests $662,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 4,592,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.