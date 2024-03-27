Hill Island Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,798 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
